YSRC Manifesto, Final List after Siddam-4, Reveals Subba Reddy

Significantly, he said, “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wants that there should be no representation of Telugu Desam in any form of legislature in the country.” In this context, he exuded confidence that YSRC will win all the 175 assembly constituencies in the state.Subba Reddy said Siddham at Bheemili had been a huge success, Denduluru too remained impressive. But a record-breaking crowd gathered at the Raptadu Siddham meeting, drawing the attention of neighbouring states. Now, the party cadre are waiting for the Rayalaseema Siddham slated for March 3, he pointed out.About the release of Jana Sena-TD joint list on Saturday morning in Vijayawada, the YSRC regional coordinator remarked that the list reveals the weakness of the alliance more than its strength.“TD is still struggling to prepare its list of candidates. It currently has candidates for only 30 to 40 assembly segments,” he underlined.Asked why Pawan Kalyan is satisfied with only 26 seats, Subba Reddy said the JS chief sees a golden future in the eyes of Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu, on the other hand, would stoop to any level to grab power. “There is more of package engineering than social engineering in this alliance,” he commented.Answering another question, Subba Reddy said Chandrababu Naidu will remove the manifesto of the alliance from the TD website just as he withdrew the manifesto after the 2014 elections.“Only during elections Naidu talks about super six and super seven,” the Rajya Sabha member said.Asked whether APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila would cause any damage to the prospects of YSRC in the elections, he maintained that there is no place for Congress in Andhra Pradesh. “This is the reason why Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has returned to YSRC,” he pointed out.Earlier, YSRC workers took Subba Reddy in a huge procession from the airport to the ruling party office in Yendada atop an open top vehicle. Hundreds greeted him at the airport, including ministers Budi Mutyalanaidu and Gudivada Amarnath.