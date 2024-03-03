YSRC LS Nominee Promises ₹400 Crore to 400 Villages

Kakinada: YSRC Kakinada Lok Sabha coordinator Chalamalasetty Sunil promised to adopt 400 villages and spend ₹400 crore, allocating ₹1 crore to develop each village.

Participating as the chief guest of YSRC Prathipadu assembly constituency cadres’ meeting in Prathipadu on Saturday, Sunil announced that a massive skill development centre will be set up in Kakinada parliamentary constituency to provide jobs to youth, while the Kakinada coast will be developed industrially, with entrepreneurs providing lakhs of jobs to youth.

The MP nominee said as an industrialist, he knows how to make others industrialists and provide jobs. He said many opportunities are waiting for youth. But they should obtain skills in their respective fields and strive hard to reach their goals.

Presiding over the meeting, Prathipadu assembly coordinator Varupula Subba Rao announced that a massive public meeting is being organised on March 5. He called upon people to attend the meeting in large numbers and make it a success.

Subba Rao asked people to vote for Fan symbol and ensure that YSRC candidates win. He underlined that as an MLA, he had sorted out farmers’ issues and developed the constituency. He said he wants to streamline Yeleru and Pampa reservoirs to increase the ayacut of the area.

He requested people to make use of his services after ensuring his victory in the coming elections.