YSRC Lodges Complaints Against Cine Actors Balakrishna and Pawan Kalyan

Vijayawada: YSRC lodged two separate complaints against Telugu Desam MLA and cine hero Nandamuri Balakrishna and Jana Sena chief and actor Pawan Kalyan for making “abusive and derogatory comments” against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy by violating the election norms and rules.

YSRC legal cell state president Manohar Reddy with other leaders lodged the complaints against the two on Monday.

Manohar Reddy said Balakrishna continued to engage in an election campaign replete with personal remarks and which are not complete without personal attacks on YSRC chief Jagan Reddy and the YSRC candidates. “We requested EC to look into the campaign speech of Balakrishna on 13.04.2024 at the Kadiri public meeting for the violations of the Model Code of Conduct and take appropriate action.

Similarly Pawan Kalyan has drawn alarming parallels between the incident in Sri Lanka, where antigovernment protesters overran and ransacked the Sri Lankan President's official residence, and the residence of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Tadepalli, he said.

“These remarks are not only inflammatory but are also designed to incite the public and the party's cadre to engage in extrajudicial actions against CM Jagan at his home.”

“It is important to note that such comments exceed the bounds of acceptable political discourse and are likely to provoke attacks on Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family.”

Manohar Reddy said, “We requested EC to look into the campaign speech of Pawan Kalyan on 14.04.2024 in the Tenali assembly constituency in Guntur district and the violations of the Model Code of Conduct by way of him making inflammatory and personal remarks, and take appropriate action.”