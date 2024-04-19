YSRC Lodges Complaint with EC Against Chandrababu, Pawan and Ayyanna Patrudu

Vijayawada: YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu has lodged three complaints against Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu, another leader Ayyanna Patrudu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for using abusive and objectionable language and uttering derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He was accompanied by YSRC legal cell state president Manohar Reddy. They urged CEO Mukesh Meena to take action against these leaders.

Vishnu said that even though the election rules were in force, the leaders of the alliance cared two hoots about them. The EC has already given notices to Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan but there has been no change in them, he said.

He said, “Once again, in the Machilipatnam public meeting, Chandrababu called CM Jagan a psycho and Pawan Kalyan termed him Babai-Goddali which is severely objectionable.”

TD candidate Ayyanna Patrudu's abusive words against the CM at the Narsipatnam campaign meeting were embarrassing. A complaint has been submitted to the EC on his comments. A complaint has also been made to the EC about TD’s voice messages and obscene songs.