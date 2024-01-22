YSRC leaders sound confident of party’s win in upcoming polls in AP

Vijayawada: YSR Congress leaders are confident of the party’s win in the coming polls as their government led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has “fulfilled all the poll promises, ensured welfare of all and developed the state.”

The leaders are hopeful of the YSR Congress securing 175 out of a total of 175 seats in the assembly thereby achieving the ambitious goal set by the CM.Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said the Opposition parties lacked the courage to fight against the YSRC as the people solidly backed Jagan Mohan Reddy. “The YSRC is ready to face the polls with great confidence even if all the other parties unite against us,” he said.Former minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas said chief minister Jagan Reddy fulfilled the promises made during the 2019 elections. “Even if Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan come together, they can do nothing against the YSRC as we have the solid support of the backward and weaker sections.”Former minister Vellampalli Srinivas said the people were longing for the victory of CM Jagan as they had benefited from the several welfare schemes and developmental works he initiated for the benefit of every section of the community. “The YSRC is sure to win the Vijayawada Central assembly segment in the coming polls,” he asserted.YSR Congress MLC Kumbha Ravi Babu, while addressing the media at the party office, attributed credit to the chief minister for initiating several welfare schemes for the benefit of tribals. “The YSRC government gave tribals the right over Podu lands and took up works on a tribal university, a tribal medical college, a super specialty hospital and a tribal engineering college.”“Our government controlled cultivation of ganja in agency areas and provided alternative sources of income to those who gave up its cultivation. We will win all the assembly segments earmarked for tribals in the state,” he claimed.