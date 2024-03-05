YSRC Leaders Flay Political Strategist Prashant Kishor

The YSRC leaders are lambasting political strategist Prashant Kishor for predicting the defeat of the YSRC in the 2024 elections.

“Prashant Kishor is an outdated and obsolete political strategist. He lost his credibility and there are no takers for his words and predictions,” said water resources minister Ambati Rambabu.

Former minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao said Prashant Kishor had been thrown away from IPAC. “During the past six months, all his strategies and predictions turned out to be false,” he said.

Rao pointed out that Kishor’s predictions failed in Telangana state elections, as also in the Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh polls. “Now Kishor says Jagan Reddy will not win the 2024 elections.”

Nani said Kishor was an outdated political strategist like Lagadapati Rajagopal and hence his former platform, IPAC, dumped him. “Kishor now has no team. He took out a walkathon in Bihar and failed to gain mass support. TD, with no option left, is relying on Kishor for planning its election strategies,” he said.

Nani called on the Jana Sena cadre to remain vigilant against the conspiracies of TD chief Chandrababu Naidu. “YSRC’s sole aim is to achieve its goal of winning all the 175 seats.”

YSRC parliamentary party leader V Vijayasai Reddy, said Prashant Kishor was speaking without the support of logically analysed data. “Do not rely on Prashant Kishor’s ‘gut’, he is speaking without logical data after meeting Chandrababu for four hours,” the Rajya Sabha member stated on his ‘X’ page.

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said former Congress MP, Lagadapati Rajagopal, had to take ‘sanyas’ after making a wrong prediction. “Now Prashant Kishor is ready to take sanyas,” he remarked, adding, “Chandrababu Naidu was not content with one PK (Pawan Kalyan), hence he roped in another PK (Prashant Kishor).”

Housing minister Jogi Ramesh asked, “Does Prashant Kishore have a team for Andhra? When did he do the opinion survey in AP? What happened to Kishore's party in Bihar? PK is reading the script given by TD."

YSRC leaders claimed that Prashant Kishor’s predictions had proven wrong in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.