Top
Home » Nation

YSRC Leaders Complaint Against Police Assault

Nation
DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 9:31 PM GMT
YSRC Leaders Complaint Against Police Assault
x
Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan. (File Image: Twitter)
Kurnool: Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan along with YSRC Assembly candidate A.MD. Imtiaz, and former MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy filed a complaint at the SP’s office, demanding stringent action against the police officers who assaulted YSRC leaders. They spoke to the media, expressing their outrage over the police's action of summoning them to the station under the guise of counselling and subjecting them to unjustified action without any supporting evidence.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Kurnool Hafeez Khan YSRC Andhra Pradesh AP News AP Special News 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X