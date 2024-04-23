YSRC Leader Quits Party in Udayagiri

Tirupati: A key YSRC leader from Udayagiri constituency, Mettukuru Chiranjeevi Reddy, resigned from the party and his post as chairman of the AP State Police Housing Corporation on Tuesday.

Citing personal reasons, Chiranjeevi Reddy announced his resignation from the the YSRC primary membership in his letter addressed to party chief and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The resignation comes as a shock for the YSRC in the Udayagiri constituency of Nellore district where Chiranjeevi Reddy wields a significant influence.

Sources close to the former APSPHC chairman revealed that his decision to quit the party stemmed from being denied the Udayagiri Assembly ticket for the upcoming elections. In the last elections, Chiranjeevi Reddy had actively sought the Udayagiri seat, but the ticket went to Chandrasekhar Reddy from the influential Mekapati family instead.

To pacify Chiranjeevi Reddy at that time, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy appointed him as the chairman of the AP State Police Housing Corporation, a position he held for a few years. However, Chiranjeevi Reddy reportedly keen on contesting from Udayagiri this time around, but was denied a ticket once again resulting in his exit from the party.



