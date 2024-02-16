YSRC Gets Massive ST Cell with 69 Members

Merajoth Hanumanth Naik of Palnadu and Matsyarasa Venkata Lakshmi of Alluri Sitarama Raju district have been appointed as state presidents of YSRC STCC.The ruling party’s STCC zonal in-charges are Sara Bheema Rao of Parvathipuram Manyam, Kimudu Srinivasa Viswa Prasad Naidu of Alluri Sitarama Raju, Mudiyam Rama Tulasi of Eluru, Manupati Chiranjeevi of NTR, Chevuri Padma of SPS Nellore, Bilavath Sankar Naik of Nandyala, Bukke Suresh Naik of Annamayya and Dungavath Ramesh Naik of Sri Sathya Sai.Official spokespersons of the ST cell are Yandeti Venkata Subbaiah of Guntur, K.P. Kullayappa Naik of Sri Sathya Sai and Sake Chiranjeevi of Anantapur.General secretaries are Chodi Ananda Rao of Parvathipuram Manyam, Kurasam Nirikshana Rao of Eluru, Meda Ramesh of NTR, Palaparthi Venkateswara Rao of Palnadu, B. Balaji Naik of YSR, Sugali Venkat Naik of Kurnool and Guduru Markondaiah of Chittoor.Remaining among the 69 members have been appointed as YSRC STCC secretaries and joint secretaries.