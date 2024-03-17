YSRC Fields 9 Fresh Candidates, Some of them Professionals

Kakinada: The YSRC has fielded nine fresh candidates, three of them for Lok Sabha, in five new districts in erstwhile East and West Godavari districts, out of the 35 assembly segments in five Lok Sabha constituencies. All these candidates are well-educated.

Lok Sabha member Margani Bharat is contesting from Rajamahendravaram urban assembly segment for the first time. Rapaka Vara Prasada Rao who was elected as MLA twice for Razole constituency is contesting from Amalapuram Lok Sabha constituency.P Gannavaram candidate Vipparthi Venugopal, who holds the Zilla Parishad chairman post, previously worked as superintendent engineer in the irrigation department.Chintalapudi candidate Kambham Vijaya Raju worked as break inspector in the transport department but resigned the job to join politics. He is a relative of legislative council chairman K Moshen Raju.Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy entrusted the responsibility of his win to the Eluru MP, Kotagiri Sridhar. Polavaram candidate Tellam Rajyalakshmi is a B.Ed teacher and her husband T Bala Raju is sitting MLA from the constituency.Ramachandrapuram candidate Pilli Surya Prakash studied B.Tech and he is the son of Rajya Sabha member Pilli Subhashchandra Bose.Palakollu candidate G Srihari Gopala Rao alias Gopi studied B.Com and is doing business. Peddapuram candidate Davuluri Dorababu is a B.Tech graduate and worked as a software engineer in the US.Meanwhile, Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha candidate Guduri Srinivasulu is a pulmonologist practising at Diwancheruvu near Rajamahendravaram. The Eluru MP candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav, son of civil supplies minister Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao, is an MBA graduate who studied abroad.Amalapuram Lok Sabha member Rapaka Vara Prasad did a degree course. Narsapuram Lok Sabha candidate G Uma Bala is a graduate.V Venugopal says he knows about the irrigation system in the state, especially in Dowleswaram circle and would strive hard for developing the system and agriculture. He knows the problems of the Konaseema district, especially of P Gannavaram constituency, he claimed.