YSRC Faces Criticism Over Controversial Candidates

Kurnool: Despite the YSR Congress releasing its fourth list of the new constituency in-charges in the district, there have been changes in the selections for the Yemmiganur and Kurnool Parliament seats. The initial choice of Machani Venkatesh for Yemmiganur faced internal criticism for being a person with a relatively low political profile. Reportedly, the party has now approached former MP Butta Renuka, who is from the region and has been given the green light for the campaign.

Sitting legislator P. Chennakesava Reddy planned to contest the segment and finally proposed his son’s name as he crossed 80 years. The party refused his request and selected M. Venkatesh from the place at the suggestion of the legislator, and his name was also announced in the changed list. Initially, former MP Butta Renuka and the chairman of Lingayat Corporation Rudra Goud were examined as potential candidates. However, Venkatesh's name was finally announced.There has been criticism even from the party's leaders and cadres for selecting a person with a low political profile and its potential impact on the upcoming polls where the party could face troubles. After considering caste dynamics, experience, and attachment to the segment population, the party approached Renuka and asked her to prepare for the elections, according to party sources. Sitting legislator Chennakesava Reddy also played a crucial role in obtaining clearance for Renuka.In Kurnool, after the announcement of minister P. Jayaram as the MP candidate, sitting MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar announced his resignation from the party and also from his position. The party seems to have considered the candidature of the sitting city mayor B.Y. Ramaiah based on his experience, affluence to face elections, and caste equations. He was reportedly asked to get ready for the MP election. However, these two names are yet to appear in the possible fifth list. Furthermore, newly announced in-charges of Kodumuru, Aluru, and Nandikotukuru have started their campaign-related activities.