YSRC Eluru LS Candidate Challenges Pawan

Speaking to media in Eluru on Thursday, Sunil Kumar said Pawan Kalyan has been alleging that he (Sunil) and his family have two steel plants in Balanagar area of Hyderabad.

The YSRC candidate challenged that if the JS chief could prove his allegations, he would donate one steel plant to Pawan Kalyan and the other to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Sunil Kumar charged that when Covid-19 pandemic hit Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had hid themselves in Hyderabad. It was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC leaders who served people during the period.

The YSRC LS candidate said while the JS chief is inviting youth to join politics, he (Pawan Kalyan) has not allotted even a single Jana Sena seat to a youth.

Sunil Kumar said the JS chief has allotted seats to candidates who have crossed over to his party from Telugu Desam.