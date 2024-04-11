Top
Home » Nation

YSRC Eluru LS Candidate Challenges Pawan

Nation
DC Correspondent
11 April 2024 5:43 PM GMT
YSRC Eluru LS Candidate Challenges Pawan
x
YSRC Eluru Lok Sabha candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav wit other party leaders. (Photo:X)
Kakinada: YSRC Eluru Lok Sabha candidate Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav accused Jana Sena chief and film star Pawan Kalyan of spreading lies.

Speaking to media in Eluru on Thursday, Sunil Kumar said Pawan Kalyan has been alleging that he (Sunil) and his family have two steel plants in Balanagar area of Hyderabad.

The YSRC candidate challenged that if the JS chief could prove his allegations, he would donate one steel plant to Pawan Kalyan and the other to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Sunil Kumar charged that when Covid-19 pandemic hit Andhra Pradesh, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan had hid themselves in Hyderabad. It was Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRC leaders who served people during the period.

The YSRC LS candidate said while the JS chief is inviting youth to join politics, he (Pawan Kalyan) has not allotted even a single Jana Sena seat to a youth.
Sunil Kumar said the JS chief has allotted seats to candidates who have crossed over to his party from Telugu Desam.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Karumuri Sunil Kumar Yadav Pawan Kalyan Andhra Pradesh YSRCP Jana Sena 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X