YSRC Election Manifesto o be Released in a Day or Two

Vijayawada: YSRC general-secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the ruling party’s election 2024 manifesto will be released in a day or two.

He alleged that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has been working exclusively for Telugu Desam chief Chandrababu Naidu. “Everyone in the alliance is Naidu’s men and he has a habit of blaming others. The people of AP are watching the alliance dramas.”



Sajjala alleged that Naidu has come up with a new plan to cheat the people in 2024. “The alliance has already understood that the YSRC would be victorious in this poll. Hence, the opposition is criticising us without evidence. This was the same alliance that cheated the farmers in the name of loan waiver.”



He blamed Pawans for trying to transfer Kapu votes to TD. “I did not say anything negative about actor Chiranjeevi. What I said was there was no problem for YSRC if Chiranjeevi supports the NDA alliance.”



Ramakrishna Reddy said Naidu was playing various tricks to become CM. In 2014, BJP and Jana Sena supported TD. Earlier, the TD had insulted the BJP and JSP leaders. Not, they are back in an alliance, he noted.



He said, “It is a joke to hear Naidu saying that he has supported Dwacra women. Naidu was the one who cheated Dwacra women and he has a history of cheating, by saying that he will waive loans.”