YSRC Dares TD to Contest 175 Seats, Terms Naidu as Babbler

Vijayawada: Former minister and YSRC MLA Perni Venkataramaiah alias Nani dared the Telugu Desam to contest all the 175 Assembly seats on its own to prove if it has mass support.

“TD chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu doesn't have confidence to face the elections and he is trying to divert attention of the public by hurling silly challenges to the YSRC,” he said.

Criticising the opposition TD leaders, Perni Nani said that Chandrababu and Lokesh would face the same fate in 2024 as what they faced in 2019. “No one is able to recall a single welfare scheme of Chandrababu during his repeated terms as chief minister,” he said.

Nani gave a strong counter to Chandrababu’s challenge for an open debate on the YSRC government and said the opposition leader had been giving empty promises wherever he held a meeting. “He’s like a Pittala dora (babbler),” the former minister said.

He recalled that Chandrababu came to beg for votes in Bandar (Machilipatnam) port even as he had failed to fulfill a single of the TD’s promises after coming to power in 2014. “Did he (Chandrababu) complete the harbour port? Now, would he give three cents of land or three yards? What had he done for the aqua hub? Rather, Chandrababu deceived the people by claiming that people from far-off Hyderabad will come to Bandar in search of jobs,” he said.

The TD legislator claimed that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as CM fulfilled 99 per cent of his party’s promises to the people since 2019. “Naidu has no right to talk about CM Jagan. Naidu wasted 14 years of his rule as chief minister, did nothing for the disadvantages sections of the people, unlike Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.