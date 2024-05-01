YSRC Dares Naidu to Say How Much Funds are Needed to Implement TD Manifesto

“If Naidu has guts, he must state this,” Nani said, and pointed out that the TD-Jana Sena joint manifesto was “90 per cent copy paste” from the documents of other political parties.



Addressing the media on Tuesday, he asked Naidu, “Why did you say you will implement Jagan Mohan Reddy's schemes? Where is the promise of special category status and implementation of bifurcation assurances? There was no mention of these in the manifesto.”



The former minister dared Naidu to tell how many promises were implemented from your 2014 manifesto. “CM Jagan daringly said he implemented 99 per cent promises of the 2019 YSRC manifesto, and is asking votes on the basis of fulfillment of his poll promises. What of you,” he asked.



Explaining the financial situation of the state, he said that despite all the difficulties, CM Jagan spent `71,000 crore annually for the poor through the welfare schemes. “If Chandrababu Naidu is really honest, he should tell us what all of the promises given in the manifesto signed by the three parties in 2014 had been implemented by him.”



He further asked Naidu, “Have you mentioned anything about Kadapa Steel Plant and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, that you will stop these from being sold?”



“Some 90 per cent of TD's joint manifesto is copied from Jagan's manifesto and the rest 10 per cent copied from the Congress manifesto in Karnataka. This looks funny. Do we need a Chandrababu Naidu to implement Jagan Mohan Reddy’s schemes,” he asked.

