YSRC Dares Naidu to Field Candidates from All 175 Seats

Vijayawada: YSR Congress MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu on Sunday challenged Telugu Desam chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to field candidates from all 175 seats if he is claiming to have full public support.

In this context, he claimed that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is asking people for all 175 seats only after fulfilling all of his promises made before and during the 2019 assembly elections.

Addressing media here on Sunday, Sudhakar Babu declared that Jagan Mohan Reddy is the first politician who has said: “If you think I have done good, vote for me.”

The MLA maintained that they are not opportunists like Chandrababu Naidu. “We have no history of backstabbing or snatching a political party from its founder (NTR). But without any prior political background, Jagan Mohan Reddy has made us MLAs and MPs,” he underlined.

Sudhakar Babu asked Naidu how many BCs and SCs he has made Rajya Sabha members during his 2014–19 tenure and how many SCs. He declared that that AP Chief Minister has made Golla Babu Rao from SC community and four from BC community Rajya Sabha members.