YSRC complains to EC against TD, BJP, Jana Sena and Sharmila

Vijayawada: YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu on Sunday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against leaders of the Telugu Desam, BJP, Jana Sena and Congress, saying they were repeatedly violating the Model Code of Conduct to lure voters.

He lodged the complaint with EC along with evidence in the Secretariat at Velagapudi.







Vishnu said that in Vijayawada West Constituency, BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary and TD MP Vijayawada candidate Kesineni Chinni were distributing money by luring voters during Haaratis.



Sujana Chowdary was criticised for putting the interests of the state while as a central cabinet minister. “Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh were behind the turning of the Special Category Status to a package and this caused irreparable damage to AP’s interests,” he said.



Malladi Vishnu stated that, on the other hand, the language used by TD leader Ayyannapatrudu in the Narsipatnam assembly constituency against the chief secretary and DGPs was shameful.



“This was also brought to the notice of the EC,” he said.



He said it was ironic that TD chief Chandrababu Naidu, who joined hands with the Congress and shared the dais with Rahul Gandhi in the previous general election, is criticising the YSRC as “Talli Congress and Pilla Congress,” meaning the AICC and APCC.



The YSRC MLA said the people have defeated the TD in the local body elections because the people realized the dramas played its government in the name of Amaravati. Malladi Vishnu said Chandrababu and Telugu Desam have no moral right to talk about minorities. He recalled that the late CM, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, introduced four per cent reservation for the minorities.





Vishnu cited several instances of these leaders across the state, districts and constituencies violating the election code. For instance, APCC president YS Sharmila, at a Kadapa public meeting, asked voters to take money from all political parties but vote for the Congress. This, he said, was a mockery of democracy.Vishnu said that in Vijayawada West Constituency, BJP candidate Sujana Chowdary and TD MP Vijayawada candidate Kesineni Chinni were distributing money by luring voters during Haaratis.Sujana Chowdary was criticised for putting the interests of the state while as a central cabinet minister. “Sujana Chowdary and CM Ramesh were behind the turning of the Special Category Status to a package and this caused irreparable damage to AP’s interests,” he said.Malladi Vishnu stated that, on the other hand, the language used by TD leader Ayyannapatrudu in the Narsipatnam assembly constituency against the chief secretary and DGPs was shameful.“This was also brought to the notice of the EC,” he said.He said it was ironic that TD chief Chandrababu Naidu, who joined hands with the Congress and shared the dais with Rahul Gandhi in the previous general election, is criticising the YSRC as “Talli Congress and Pilla Congress,” meaning the AICC and APCC.The YSRC MLA said the people have defeated the TD in the local body elections because the people realized the dramas played its government in the name of Amaravati. Malladi Vishnu said Chandrababu and Telugu Desam have no moral right to talk about minorities. He recalled that the late CM, YS Rajasekhar Reddy, introduced four per cent reservation for the minorities.



