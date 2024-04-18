YSRC Complains to EC Against Balakrishna for Insulting CM

Vijayawada: YSRC on Wednesday demanded that the Election Commission of India take immediate action against Telugu Desam leader Nandamuri Balakrishna for calling Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as “Janakanthri and Mudarashta Valakam.”

In a complaint filed with additional chief electoral officer Koteswara Rao, YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu charged that the opposition NDA alliance is unable to bear the overwhelming response to the ongoing Memantha Siddham bus yatra. The alliance is thus hatching conspiracies to defame YSRC and its leaders.

In this regard, MLA Vishnu said TD Hindupur candidate Balakrishna's comments Janakanthri and Mudarashta Valakam made at the prominent actor’s Kurnool meeting on April 16 are disgusting and against the election rules. Hence, they have been brought to the notice of the ECI.

Vishnu underlined that Balakrishna, who had not visited Hindupur for five years while TDP had been in power, is now talking ill about the Chief Minister.

In another complaint to the Election Commission, the YSRC MLA said the song “Psycho Povali, Cycle Raavali” is against the election rules. He demanded that it be immediately removed from TD leader Nara Lokesh's YouTube channel.

Vishnu was accompanied by leaders Ravela Kishore Babu, Ankamreddy Naga Narayanamurthy and YSRC legal cell member Srinivasa Reddy.