YSRC Complains to EC About TD’s Psycho Povali-Cycle Ravali Song

Vijayawada: AP State Planning Board vice chairman and YSR Congress MLA Malladi Vishnu on Saturday complained to AP chief electoral officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena that songs released by the Telugu Desam are in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In his complaint lodged against TD along with evidence, Vishnu said it is unfortunate that even after EC notices have been issued on the language used by Chandrababu at his Markapuram, Yemmiganur and Bapatla public meetings, the situation has not changed.

Vishnu said a complaint has been lodged with the EC, bringing to its notice the song commissioned by Telugu Desam titled Psycho Povali-Cycle Ravali. It is being played repeatedly on the I-TD website, insulting the Chief Minister.

MLA Vishnu said the mention of caste and religion in the song has been brought to the notice of the Election Commission.

He demanded that the playing of the song be stopped immediately.

YSRC has also complained against Seema Chellemma's song, saying it is defamatory of Jagan and YSRC.