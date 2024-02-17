YSRC Appoints 15 Minority Leaders to Party's Committee

Vijayawada: YSRC on Friday appointed 15 minority leaders as members of the party’s Minority Cell Committee.

On instructions of Chief Minister and YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, these members have been nominated as official spokespersons, general secretaries, secretaries and joint secretaries.

The official spokespersons are Mohammed Arif of East Godavari, Alamuru Rafi of Nandyal and Mohammed Rawoofuddin of SPS Nellore.

General secretaries are Md. Muneer Siddique of SPS Nellore and Shaik Rasool Azad of Nandyal. The secretaries are Sk. Yazdani Basha of Tirupati, Shaik Showkath Ali of SPS Nellore, Shaik Mohammed Ghouse of Nandyal, Shaik Iqbal Basha of Kurnool, Syed Abdul Aleem of SPS Nellore, S. Nazeer of Anantapur, Patan Khajavali of Visakhapatnam and D. Riyasat Ali Khan of Annamayya. Joint secretaries are Shaik Nayab Rasool of SPS Nellore and Shaik Abdul Raheem Nandyal.