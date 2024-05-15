YSRC Alleges Naidu Behind AP Poll Violence

Vijayawada: Social welfare minister Merugu Nagarjuna on Wednesday alleged that Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu triggered attacks during polling in Andhra Pradesh, sensing that he and his NDA alliance will lose the elections.

Speaking to media, he pointed out that people of the state have seen how voters belonging to SCs, STs, BCs, minorities and poor had been attacked by TD mobs.

Recalling a specific instance, Nagarjuna said TD workers attacked a BC woman in Konidela of Palnadu district after she voted for YSRC. Attacks had also been carried out on the houses of poor and marginalised communities in Macherla.

In Chilakaluripet an SC person's house had been vandalised because he had acted as a YSRCP agent at a polling booth. Stones had been pelted on the houses of Dalits in Muppalla of Sattenapalli constituency. In Pedakurapadu Kambhampadu, TD terrorised SC and ST people by attacking them, the minister stated.

He went on to charge that police officers worked like TD activists in many places. Not a single policeman went to places where attacks took place on YSRC workers. Police restricted YSRC leaders from coming close to polling booths. But TD candidates and their leaders had been left unchecked.

Nagarjuna said however many conspiracies the opposition may hatch, YSRC will win the elections once again on June 4.