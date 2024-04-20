Top
YS Sharmila Owes Jagan Rs 82 Crore, As Per Affidavit

20 April 2024 11:39 AM GMT
YS Sharmila Owes Jagan Rs 82 Crore, As Per Affidavit
YS Sharmila Filed nomination from Kadapa (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Congress unit president YS Sharmila owes CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Rs. 82.5 crore as revealed in her election affidavit.

YS Sharmila, in her affidavit declared her family's total assets worth Rs. 182 crore.

The Congress candidate from Kadapa also owes YS Bharathi Reddy, CM Jagan's wife Rs 19.5 lakh, as stated in the affidavit.
While, YS Sharmila's husband, Anil, owes Rs 40 crore to Sharmila.
The Congress chief filed her nomination from Kadapa earlier today. Sitting MP and her main challenger YSRCP's Avinash Reddy also filed his nomination yesterday. Both the candidates are hopeful and confident of their victory in the constituency.
