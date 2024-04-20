Top
Home » Nation

YS Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa LS seat

Nation
DC Correspondent
20 April 2024 7:32 AM GMT
YS Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa LS seat
x
YS Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa LS seat (Photo: X)

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila filed her nomination papers from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

Sharmila paid her respects to former AP chief minister and her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya before filing her nomination.
The AP Congress unit president took out a huge road rally on her way to filing the nomination. She was accompined by Suneetha Narreddy and others during the submission of nomination papers to the returning officer.
YS Sharmila sought the blessings from the public and expressed hope that the people of Kadapa will stand by her.


Sharing a video, Sharmila wrote on X "Filed nomination for the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat. I am hopeful that the people will bless me in this fight."
Congress Andhra Pradesh YS Sharmila Lok Sabha polls 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X