YS Sharmila files nomination for Kadapa LS seat

Kadapa: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president YS Sharmila filed her nomination papers from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency on Saturday.

Sharmila paid her respects to former AP chief minister and her father YS Rajasekhara Reddy at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya before filing her nomination.

The AP Congress unit president took out a huge road rally on her way to filing the nomination. She was accompined by Suneetha Narreddy and others during the submission of nomination papers to the returning officer.

YS Sharmila sought the blessings from the public and expressed hope that the people of Kadapa will stand by her.



