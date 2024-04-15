YS Jagan Resumes Bus Yatra After Stone Pelting Incident

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was injured on Saturday night when stones were hurled at him in Vijayawada, resumed his Bus yatra as part of election campaign on Monday. On Sunday, Jagan, who received a small cut above his left eyebrow, took a break from the ‘Memantha Siddham’ state-wide bus yatra and rested at Kesarapalli.





Jagan on Monday started from Kesarapalli with additional security. According to officials, more security personnel will be deployed around Jagan when he goes to the vehicle’s roof to greet or address people to prevent any further untoward incidents. The yatra will cover the Gannavaram constituency, Atkur village, Veeravalli crossroad, Hanuman junction, Puttagunta village (Gudivada constituency), and halt at the Jonnapadu village for lunch. After resuming the bus yatra from Jonappadu and passing through Janardhanapuram, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister will arrive at VKR Group of Institutions on Eluru Road (Gudivada constituency) to address the Memantha Siddham public meeting.





