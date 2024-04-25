YS Jagan Files Nomination from Pulivendula

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has filed nomination from Pulivendula Assembly constituency for the ensuing Assembly Elections on Thursday.

YS Jagan expressed gratitude to the people of Pulivendula, calls its heartbeat of his existence. He hailed their support and pledged to countinue the journey development.

Pulivendula echoed with resounding chants of "Jai Jagan!" as Jagan addressed a public gathering at CSI ground. During his speech, he criticized Kadapa Congress MP candidate YS Sharmila and YS Sunitha. Jagan asserted that the people were aware of who was responsible for his uncle Vivekananda Reddy's demise, and expressed regret that his sisters had allied with those who plotted against YS Rajashekhar Reddy. He also lamented the attempts to ruin Avinash Reddy's reputation.

Jagan assets grew by 41 % since 2019 totalling wealth at Rs 779.8 crore.





Andhra Pradesh Siddham!#VoteForFan — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 25, 2024







