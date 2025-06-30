 Top
YouTuber Kanika Devrani Alleges She Was Drugged, Robbed at NJP Station

DC Correspondent
30 Jun 2025 1:38 PM IST

Shocking claim from travel vlogger sparks social media outrage, users demand probe from IRCTC and West Bengal Police

YouTuber Kanika Devrani alleged she and co-passengers were drugged and robbed aboard Brahmaputra Mail at NJP station, raising safety concerns.

YouTuber and travel vlogger Kanika Devrani has stirred public concern after she claimed in a viral Instagram video that she and several co-passengers were allegedly drugged and robbed while traveling on the Brahmaputra Mail at New Jalpaiguri Junction (NJP) in West Bengal.

In her video, captioned “Travel safe,” Devrani recounted how the incident unfolded during her journey, stating that they began to feel unwell after consuming water offered by an unknown individual and later discovered missing belongings. She claimed the incident took place when the train halted at NJP station.

The video, which has sparked a heated discussion on social media, prompted many users to tag the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the West Bengal Police, urging authorities to investigate the matter and improve passenger security on long-distance trains.

While the authenticity of the incident is yet to be officially verified, the allegations have reignited concerns about the safety of travelers on Indian Railways, particularly regarding incidents of drugging and theft during train journeys. As of now, railway authorities and police have not issued an official statement regarding the alleged incident.

