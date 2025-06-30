YouTuber Kanika Devrani Alleges She Was Drugged, Robbed at NJP Station

YouTuber and travel vlogger Kanika Devrani has stirred public concern after she claimed in a viral Instagram video that she and several co-passengers were allegedly drugged and robbed while traveling on the Brahmaputra Mail at New Jalpaiguri Junction (NJP) in West Bengal.

In her video, captioned “Travel safe,” Devrani recounted how the incident unfolded during her journey, stating that they began to feel unwell after consuming water offered by an unknown individual and later discovered missing belongings. She claimed the incident took place when the train halted at NJP station.