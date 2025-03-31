 Top
YouTuber held for blocking Priyanka Gandhi's convoy in Kerala

PTI
31 March 2025 11:02 AM IST

The accused allegedly stopped his car in front of the Wayanad MP’s convoy, leading to a police confrontation at Mannuthy Bypass

Kerala police arrested and later released a YouTuber for allegedly blocking Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s convoy and confronting officers.

A YouTuber has been arrested here for allegedly blocking the convoy of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, police said on Monday. The Mannuthy police took Aneesh Abraham, a resident of Elanadu, into custody in connection with the incident and released him later on station bail, a police officer said. His car was also seized.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday at Mannuthy Bypass Junction while Vadra was travelling from Vandoor, Malappuram, to Kochi Airport, after attending several programmes in her constituency and Malappuram district, police sources said.
According to police sources, the accused allegedly stopped his car in front of the convoy, reportedly irked by the honking of the pilot vehicle of the Wayanad MP. When a police team led by Mannuthy Sub Inspector attempted to clear the block, he allegedly engaged in a confrontation with them.
Police have registered a case against him for deliberately driving into the convoy, endangering lives, and disobeying police directives, police officers added.
