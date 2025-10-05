Youth Goes Missing At Gundichaghagi Waterfall In Odisha’s Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: A 26-year-old youth went missing while bathing at the picturesque Gundichaghagi Waterfall in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Sunday morning, raising fresh concerns about safety lapses and rule violations at popular tourist sites.

The victim, identified as Satyaprakash Mahant of Badasialimal village under Harichandanpur block, reportedly slipped and fell into the plunge pool below the falls around 6 a.m. According to sources, Mahant, who was employed as an ambulance driver with a private firm in Paradip, had travelled to the scenic location with colleagues and friends.

Eyewitnesses said Mahant ventured close to the restricted zone beneath the waterfall, ignoring both barricades and visible warning signboards. He reportedly lost his footing on moss-covered rocks before disappearing into the swirling waters. Since then, no trace of him has been found.

Following the incident, a team from the fire services department reached the site and launched a search operation. Due to strong currents triggered by recent heavy rains, officials are combing the area from downstream to upstream, in the hope of locating the missing youth.

Rescue personnel suspect that Mahant may have either been swept downstream or become trapped between submerged boulders beneath the waterfall.

“If he has been pulled under and caught between rocks, there is a possibility his body may surface a day later,” said a rescue official.

This is not the first such incident at the waterfall. Recently, another youth from Bartana village in Balasore district also went missing under similar circumstances, highlighting ongoing challenges in ensuring visitor safety.

Despite the administration's efforts to install barricades and signage at vulnerable spots around the falls, many tourists continue to bypass them in pursuit of selfies and video recordings. Locals and officials alike have stressed the need for stricter enforcement and increased manpower to prevent such tragedies.

“More personnel should be deployed to monitor the area and actively warn tourists. Visitors must also take personal responsibility and respect safety guidelines,” a local resident remarked.

Search operations continue as hopes fade and officials await further developments in the coming hours.