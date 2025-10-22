Youth Dressed as Shivaji Maharaj Denied Entry to Vasai Fort

The Archaeological Society of India (ASI) on Wednesday promised appropriate action after a video of a youth dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj being denied entry to the Vasai Fort, on the outskirts of Mumbai, went viral on social media.

Locals said a young man had arrived at the historical site to film content paying tribute to the legendary Maratha king. However, the security personnel deployed at the site stopped him, citing restrictions on such activities.

In a video of the interaction between the youth and the security guards, the young man alleged that the administration had ignored activities like pre-wedding shoots and dance videos inside the fort. He accused the guards of disrespecting the legacy of Shivaji Maharaj.

Amid sharp reactions from social media users over the clip, Kailas Shinde, the ASI official in charge of Vasai Fort, told PTI that the incident had been brought to their notice. We are taking appropriate action, he said.