Youth Dies to Electric Shock, GHMC Blamed

Hyderabad: A hardware engineer was electrocuted after accidentally coming in contact with a streetlight pole at Krishnanagar in Yousufguda. The victim, Thumma Bhavana Rishi, 35, was walking towards work, when he came in contact with the streetlight.

Following the incident, Rishi's family accused the GHMC of negligence.

Local residents are worried about the condition of streetlights. Mallikarjun, a grocery store owner in Krishnanagar, said: “My shop is beside a streetlight, and I am scared to even go near it now. I am worried if anyone else has to lose their life to electrocution.”