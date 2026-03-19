Youth Dies By Suicide In Pipili Amid Allegations Of Betrayal, Blackmail

Bhubaneswar: In a disturbing incident, a young man allegedly died by suicide in the Gudia Pokhari area under Pipili police limits in Odisha’s Puri district on Thursday, reportedly following emotional distress linked to allegations of betrayal and blackmail in a relationship.

The deceased was identified as Sudhanshu Bhusan Behera, a resident of Madhupatana in Cuttack.

According to sources, Sudhanshu had posted a video on social media shortly before taking the extreme step, in which he expressed deep anguish and claimed he had lost faith in receiving justice from the police.

In the video and prior complaints, he alleged that a young woman had promised to marry him but later cheated him of approximately Rs 8 lakh. He had reportedly approached Pipili Police Station as well as Saheed Nagar police seeking action, but claimed he did not receive any relief.

Meanwhile, the woman lodged a counter-complaint against Sudhanshu, accusing him of rape at Pipili Police Station and the Bhubaneswar Mahila Police Station.

On Wednesday, when a team from the Mahila Police Station reached his residence to arrest him in connection with the case, Sudhanshu allegedly died by suicide by hanging inside the apartment upon noticing the police presence.

No official statement had been issued by either the police or the woman named in the allegations at the time of going to press.

Speaking to the media, the deceased’s father said, “My son and the girl were in a relationship and had been living together in Pipili. Her house is nearby. After some time, she left him, which left my son deeply distressed. I believe he took this extreme step due to her actions. I request a fair investigation and justice for my son.”

Police are expected to initiate an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the incident.