Youth Congress Worker Killed in Attack in Rajasthan’s Dholpur

Jaipur: A Youth Congress leader was killed in an attack by unknown assailants in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Thursday. Top Congress leaders of the state expressed grief over the incident as they attacked the BJP government for "deteriorating" law and order.

According to police, some people surrounded Youth Congress media coordinator Bhupendra Singh in front of Rajakheda Panchayat Samiti on Tuesday and attacked him and fled from the spot.

Singh was taken to a government hospital in Rajakheda. When his condition became critical, he was referred to a private hospital in Agra, where he died on Wednesday, police said.

Rajakheda SHO Ramkishan Yadav said around three to four people beat up Bhupendra over some past rivalry.

On Tuesday evening, Bhupendra's father, Gajendra Singh, filed a report accusing 4-5 unidentified people of the attack. Police teams are searching for the attackers.

The body has been kept in a mortuary of the government hospital in Rajakheda.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and Rajakheda MLA Rohit Bohra condemned the attack and demanded that the government arrest the accused as soon as possible.

Dotasra posted on X, "The hooliganism prevailing in Rajasthan took the life of Bhupendra Singh Rajput, the only hope of the family. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack."

The entire Congress party is with the bereaved family in the fight for justice, he said.

Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on X, "Our Congress family colleague, young leader Shri Bhupendra Singh Rajput was attacked and brutally murdered. Violence, hooliganism and murder have now become common in the entire state and the people of the state are dissatisfied with the deteriorating law and order situation every day."

Rajakheda MLA Rohit Bohra demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits.