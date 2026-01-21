Youth Congress Leader Found Dead with Gunshot Injury in Odisha’s Sonepur

Bhubaneswar: A Youth Congress leader was found dead with a gunshot wound at his residence in Odisha’s Subarnapur (Sonepur) district late on Tuesday night, triggering shock and concern across the region and political circles.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Mishra, a member of the District Congress Committee and an active leader of the Youth Congress. Preliminary investigations suggest that Mr Mishra may have died by suicide after allegedly shooting himself in the head with his licensed revolver around 1 am, police said.

Family members and neighbours alerted the police after hearing a gunshot from the house located in the Bhagabati Nagar area of Sonepur town. A police team rushed to the spot and recovered the licensed firearm from the scene. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Police officials said the circumstances leading to the incident are still unclear.

“At this stage, it is too early to conclude anything. We are examining all possible angles,” a senior police officer said, adding that family members, relatives and close associates are being questioned as part of the investigation.

The sudden death of the young political leader has sparked speculation and raised questions in the district. Several Congress leaders and party workers expressed grief and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

The police said further clarity would emerge after the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation, reiterating that no possibility is being ruled out at this stage.