Youngsters Win Quran Contest in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: United Forum for Quranic Studies chairman Mohammad Dawood inaugurated the grand final of the state-level 9th Quran Memorisation Competition held in Vijayawada on Sunday. The Quran recitation competitions involved four groups.



Dawood announced the top three winners of each group. In Group A, Ayesha Ahmed stood first, Mohammad Aahil second and Afiya Tehreem third. Their counterparts in Group- B areAttar Zulfiqar, Mohammed Ameena and Sk. Sanober; Group- C Md. Aneeqah Iffath, S Aafiya Anjum and Sk. Abdul Muhaimin; and Group-D Md. Anas Hussain, Ayman Mariyam and K. Ibrahim.The Quranic studies chairman expressed anguish over moral values decreasing with the development of technology. That is why, they are trying to introduce reading of holy book Quran among children, so that they do not go astray from the right path.Autonagar Technicians Association president Rajanala Venkata Ramana Rao, United Human Rights Protectors president Md. Akbar Basha, charted accountant Mohammad Parvez, orthopaedic surgeon Kalesha Vali, lawyers Abdul Mateen and Mohammad Khalilullah, and United Forum for Quranic Studies state in-charge Amin Umri were present.