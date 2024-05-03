Youngistaan Foundation, NSS of MGIT Host World’s Largest Festival Of Democracy Town Hall

Youngistaan Foundation, in collaboration with the National Service Scheme (NSS) of MGIT, organized a town hall event titled "World’s Largest Festival Of Democracy" aimed at discussing the pivotal role of youth in elections and voting through various art forms and discussions.

The event, held at MGIT, featured captivating performances including a music act by X gang, a poignant poem recitation by Kiran B, and a thought-provoking drama presented by the college drama club Spotlight.

Distinguished guests, including Additional District Collector of Rangareddy, Prathima Singh, graced the occasion. Prathima Singh engaged with the youth, addressing over 15 questions regarding voting, civic engagement and lots more.

Founder and Director of Youngistaan Foundation, Arun Daniel Yellamaty, emphasized the significance of youth participation in elections, stating, “With 60% of India's population under the age of 35, it's imperative to educate and empower our youth about their role in shaping the nation. Our advocacy events are tailored to resonate with them and underscore the importance of their vote and being an active citizen.”

The Principal of MGIT, interacting with the audience also encouraged their students to vote and not to miss out this life changing opportunity.

The town hall discussion witnessed the active participation of over 300 enthusiastic youngsters who, inspired by the dialogue, pledged to exercise their right to vote on May 13th.