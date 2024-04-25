Young Nurse Found Dead in Visakhapatnam, Cause Under Investigation

Visakhapatnam: The sudden death of 23-year-old nurse Goddu Naveen Sairaj in Kancharapalem has cast a shadow of suspicion. Sairaj, a resident of Srikakulam district, lived with his uncle Jagan in NGOs Colony and worked at Care Hospital.

Reports indicate Sairaj returned home Tuesday night and slept as usual. However, he was unresponsive the next morning. His family rushed him back to Care Hospital, but doctors declared him dead.

The cause of Sairaj’s sudden demise remains unclear. His father, Govind Rao, understandably concerned, has filed a complaint with the local police.

Kancharapalem Station inspector Ravi Kumar confirmed a case has been registered and Sairaj’s body transferred to King George Hospital (KGH) for autopsy.