Nalgonda: A 20-year-old man died on the spot and two others were injured in a lightning strike at Neelaigudem of Tripuraram mandal in the district on Tuesday evening. The victim was identified as Marri Rishi from Neelaigudem and the survivors as Chaganti Sidhu, 18, and Daivam Pradeep, 17.

Police said the three friends were playing cricket on the village outskirts, and had taken shelter under a tree when it started raining. Shortly afterwards, lightning struck the tree, resulting in the death of the youth. The injured were shifted to Kamala Nehuru Hospital at Nagarjunasagar for treatment.