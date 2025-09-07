Young Elephant Gets Stuck In Odisha Canal, Saves Self After Hours Of Struggle

Bhubaneswar: A five-year-old elephant calf endured a harrowing ordeal on Saturday after falling into the Rengali canal near Haladiabahal village in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district. The young tusker, separated from its herd, was trapped for several hours before managing to escape on its own, following repeated and desperate attempts, reports said on Sunday.

The incident occurred under the Dhenkanal Sadar Forest Range, where forest officials and local residents watched as the calf struggled against the strong current, unable to climb the steep, slippery embankment. Eventually, and to the relief of onlookers, the calf mustered enough strength to pull itself out of the canal, after which it was seen running into the nearby forest.

Recent spells of heavy rainfall have led to rising water levels in rivers and canals across the region, including the Rengali canal. While the rest of the elephant herd reportedly managed to cross the water safely, the young calf appears to have been swept into a deeper section.

"Elephants are known to play in water bodies during the monsoon," said a forest official. "This calf may have been frolicking near the edge when it slipped and fell into the canal."

Upon receiving information, forest department personnel reached the site promptly. Officials initially refrained from intervention, in line with standard protocol that calls for first observing whether a trapped animal can extricate itself. In situations where assistance is necessary, earthmoving machinery is typically brought in to create an exit path.

Fortunately, such measures were not required on this occasion.

After emerging from the canal, the calf appeared energetic and uninjured as it retreated into the nearby forest. The Forest Department is currently monitoring its movements and health, and efforts are underway to facilitate its reunion with the herd.

Photo Caption: Struggle for Survival: The elephant calf is seen making strenuous attempts to climb out of the canal before finally escaping unassisted.