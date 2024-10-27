Young couple dies by suicide after jumping from train in MP

Bhopal: A young couple reportedly jumped from a moving train into the Dhasan River in Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, in an apparent suicide pact. Shocked passengers and villagers on the riverbank witnessed the couple leap from the Howrah-Chambal Express as it crossed a bridge near Harpalpur railway station, about 200 km from Gwalior, on the UP-MP border.

Villagers immediately informed the police and attempted to rescue the couple, but the fall proved fatal. Their bodies were recovered and sent to Naugaon Hospital for postmortem examination. Police have identified the young man as Sanjeev Ahirwar, 20, from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, while the young woman's identity remains unknown. Authorities are investigating the circumstances behind the suspected suicide pact and are exploring potential motives.







