Young Boy Bitten Badly By Stray Dog in Manikonda

Hyderabad: In a horrifying incident that unfolded outside a general store in Manikonda Srinivasa Nagar colony, a mother and her son were victims of a vicious stray dog attack that has since gone viral, exposing the escalating dog menace that has gripped the community. The unsuspecting duo, exiting the store, was startled when an aggressive stray dog, which seemingly emerged from nowhere, lunged at the boy. The situation worsened as the dog bit the boy and refused to let go of him despite the mother's desperate attempts to shield her son. She sustained injuries in the process. It took the intervention of bystanders to finally pry the ferocious dog away from its victims.

The harrowing visuals of the attack have left the community shaken, raising urgent concerns about the safety of residents in Manikonda.

Baburao R, president of Srinivasa Colony association, while expressing the gravity of the situation, said, "There have been close to seven incidents of dog menace and bites in the last 10 days. Street dogs also chase motorcycles and bite the riders."

As news of this shocking incident spread, residents are grappling with fear, reluctant to venture outside their homes.

Maruti P, a local resident, shared the community's struggle, "We had to call up NGOs and organisations like the Blue Cross Society."

Despite their efforts, only one dog has been vaccinated, leaving the community vulnerable to further attacks.

No police complaint has been filed yet but residents have called for an urgent GHMC intervention.