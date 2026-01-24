Young AIMIM Councillor Apologises For ‘Green Mumbra’ Comment

Mumbai: Newly elected AIMIM councillor Sahar Shaikh has apologised for her remark about making Mumbra “green” following sharp criticism of the comment made during her victory speech. Shaikh clarified that she was referring only to the colour of her party’s flag and said she had no intention of threatening any community.

The controversy unfolded after Shaikh, in her victory speech, said she would make Mumbra green. Her comment drew immediate backlash, particularly from the BJP.

Kirit Somaiya and Niranjan Davkhare lodged a police complaint accusing Ms Shaikh of threatening Hindu community in Mumbra.

In a statement to the Mumbra police, the young corporator said, "It was not my intention to hurt anyone's feelings. I apologize for this. My party's flag is green, but I will continue to work for India's tricolor for the rest of my life.”

Senior Police Inspector Anil Shinde confirmed that the corporator was summoned to the station twice to explain her stance. "She has apologised for the statement made by her and provided a written apology," Shinde stated.

Kirit Somaiya said, “Sahar is a 22-year-old young girl. She has apologised. We accept her apology. However, AIMIM leaders are making the new generation fundamentalists. AIMIM is the new Muslim League. This party is doing the work of inciting people. They made Malegaon green, they made Mankhurd green, they made Mumbra green and now they are trying to make Mumbai green,” the BJP leader said.

Defending Shaikh, AIMIM leader and former Lok Sabha MP Jaleel accused Maharashtra police of “selective action”, adding that it acted under pressure from a small group of protesters. “The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen will spread the colour green across Maharashtra,” he said.