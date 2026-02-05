Modi: Oppn Weakening India’s Global Standing

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and other Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha, accusing them of undermining constitutional institutions, weakening national unity and harming India's global standing for political gain.

Replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, the Prime Minister targeted the Congress leadership and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over remarks made against BJP MP Ravneet Singh Bittu. Referring to an incident on February 4, Modi alleged that Bittu was branded a "traitor" because of his Sikh identity, calling it divisive and contrary to democratic values.

"A respected Member of Parliament of this House was called a traitor by the Congress 'Yuvraj'," Modi said. He questioned why the MP was singled out, stating that political differences in the Congress' history had never led to leaders being branded traitors.

Modi also accused the Congress of repeatedly damaging national unity and said his government was focused on building a "Viksit Bharat" through reform, performance and transformation.

The Prime Minister accused the Congress of hypocrisy, referring to its claims of promoting harmony. "Those who talk about running a 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' are raising slogans like 'Modi, teri kabr khudegi'," he said, calling such language an insult to democratic decorum and public morality.

Earlier in his address, Modi targeted the Trinamul Congress and other Opposition parties, alleging that political considerations were being placed above national security. Referring to West Bengal, he alleged attempts to shield illegal infiltrators, saying such politics deprived youth and tribals of opportunities and resources.

The Prime Minister's speech was repeatedly interrupted by Opposition members demanding that their leaders be allowed to speak. Following remarks by Modi directed at Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, Opposition MPs staged a walkout. Kharge later accused the government of denying the Opposition a chance to speak.

Referring to disruptions in the Lok Sabha a day earlier, Modi said the inability to discuss the President's Address amounted to an insult to the President and Parliament. He said incidents involving presiding officers belonging to marginalised communities and the Northeast were particularly disturbing, naming BJP MP Dilip Saikia and TD MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti.

Turning to foreign policy, Modi said India had emerged as a leading voice of the Global South and was shaping global discourse. He said India's economic engagement had strengthened global confidence and stability.

He said nine major trade agreements had been finalised recently, including a pact with the European Union and a trade agreement with the US. These, he said, would create new opportunities, particularly for youth. Concluding his reply, Modi said his government remained committed to decisive governance and national development.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi criticised the Prime Minister's speech, alleging that Modi had avoided addressing key questions. In a post on X, Gandhi said the Prime Minister was "so afraid of the truth that he took refuge in lies."

Gandhi also referred to former Army chief M.M. Naravane's unpublished memoir, reiterating his claim that Modi had deflected responsibility during the 2020 India-China standoff. He said he was not allowed to quote from the memoir in the Lok Sabha.