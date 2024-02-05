Yediyurappa Blames Siddaramaiah for Karnataka's Tax Devolution Cut

Bangalore: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday held Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responsible for the State to get cut in tax devolution and grants from the Central Government accusing the Chief Minister of erring in the preparation of the report to the 15th Finance Commission when he was the Chief Minister for the first time (2013-2018).

In a release in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa accused the Chief Minister of hiding the facts and stated that Karnataka got Rs 13, 985 crore under the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and another amount of Rs 3,500 crore would come to the State in coming days.

Yediyurappa accused Siddaramaiah of rising taxes in power, transport, stamps and registration duties and also excise and blamed the 5-guarantees of the Congress party such as free power upto 200 units, free government bus travel for women, Rs 2,000 cash benefit scheme for women among others have cost the State dearly leading to financial constraints.

“The State Government has failed on all fronts,’ accused the BJP leaders and observed that 5-guarantee schemes of the Congress party would not fetch the party votes in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Yediyurapa observed that the State Government would stop its 5-guarantees to the people after the Lok Sabha polls and the Congress party is finding an excuse to stop all its promises made to the voters.