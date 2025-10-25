Yatnal Urges Amit Shah to Ban Halal Certification Agencies Nationwide

Bijapur City MLA and former Union Minister Basangouda R Patil Yatnal has urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to impose a nationwide ban on all Halal certification agencies, alleging that the funds collected through such bodies are being “misused for anti-national activities.”

In a letter dated October 23, Yatnal argued that issuing Halal certifications to restaurants, hotels, slaughterhouses, and cosmetic companies “is not in the right spirit” and questioned the need for such agencies when India already has the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to regulate food safety and standards.

“When we have our own FSSAI, which is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, what is the necessity to have multiple agencies to provide Halal certification in our country? Does this not amount to dilution of the act?” Yatnal wrote.

Citing judicial observations, including the Supreme Court’s 2014 ruling and a 2016 Madras High Court order, Yatnal said Halal certification is based on Sharia laws, which “have no legality in India.” He asserted that only FSSAI is authorized to certify or label products, and any religious-based certification is therefore “illegal.”

The MLA also warned that differentiating products on religious grounds could harm other businesses and promote economic discrimination. Referring to the recent Uttar Pradesh government decision banning Halal certification agencies, Yatnal said the Centre should follow suit to safeguard national interest.

“Since no organization or religious association is above the sovereignty of the nation, I urge you to ban Halal certification agencies immediately,” Yatnal stated, adding that national interest must come before all other considerations.