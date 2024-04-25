Yanamala Krishnudu Leaves TD in Lurch in Tuni, Ready to Join YSRC

Kakinada: Yanamala Krishnudu, a powerful Telugu Desam leader, has decided to quit the TD, leaving Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, his cousin and the former Finance Minister in the lurch. Ramakrishnudu’s daughter Yanamala Divya, is contesting from Tuni on behalf of the alliance in the assembly elections. In a major blow to the electoral prospectus of the alliance, the senior Telugu Desam leader Yanamala Krishnudu, has decided to sever his 40 year old connections with the Telugu Desam and he is all set to join ruling Y.S.R.C in coming two days. Krishnudu, who was a great fan of late N.T.Rama Rao, is the cousin of Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, the former Finance Minister who represented the Tuni constituency for a long time.



In fact, it is said that Krishnudu was the power behind the throne in Tuni constituency, whenever TD was in power. Ramakrishnudu used to be in the cabinet, holding the important portfolio of a finance minister or a speaker, while Krishnudu used to rule the roost in Tuni constituency. In the constituency, his word was the law, whenever TD was in power. Such a powerful leader, has decided to part ways with the TD and it is a big-blow to Yanamala Divya, the daughter of Ramakrishnudu, who is contesting from the constituency. Krishnudu also contested twice on TD ticket from the constituency, but he lost both times in 2014 and 2019 elections.

Yanamala Krishnudu told the Deccan Chronicle that when late N.T.Rama Rao floated Telugu Desam, he was proposed to contest from Tuni, but he proposed his cousin Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and gave B.Form to him. From then, Ramakrishnudu enjoyed power. He said that when Ramakrishnudu’s daughter was given Tuni Ticket, Ramakrishnudu and TD supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu gave promise to him to give MLC post. But, now, Ramakrishnudu could get MLA candidate to her daughter's father-in-law Putta Sudhakar Yadav, Eluru Lok Sabha seat for his son-in-law Putta Mahesh Yadav and Tuni MLA candidature to his daughter Divya and if TD comes to power, Ramakrshnudu wants to get MLC post.

In these circumstances, he has decided to quit TD and join in YSRC as the YSRC leaders promised to him to recognise his services in future. He said that the Roads and Transport Minister Dadisetty Raja, YSRC Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Chalamalasetty Sunil and others contacted him and convinced him to join in YSRC and he had agreed for it.