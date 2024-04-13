Yadadri Temple Witnesses Massive Rush due to Weekend Holidays

Hyderabad: Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Vari Devasthanam at Yadadri, popularly known as Yadagirigutta witnessed massive weekend rush since Saturday morning.



Given its proximity to the city, a large number of devotees especially those residing in the city and its suburbs reached the temple in the morning to have darshan of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

According to officials, the flow of devotees visiting the temple was high since it is 60 kms from Hyderabad. Every day not less than 5,000 to 8,000 devotees on an average would visit the temple for offering their vows, performing ‘saswatha pujas’, ‘saswatha kalyanam’, ‘laksha tulasi pujas’, and ‘abhisekam’ among other rituals.

But on Saturday and Sunday, the turnout would be huge. Owing to continuous festival and weekend holidays since Thursday, the devotees came to the temple in large numbers on Saturday prompting officials to deploy additional staff to manage queues at the temple.

Officials said it is taking at least three hours for devotees to have darshan inside the temple and added that the turnout might increase further on Sunday as well.