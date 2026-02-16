X Down Reports Spike in India, US

Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Monday suffered a widespread outage in the evening, leaving many users unable to log in, post, or refresh their feeds across multiple regions. Complaints surged on Downdetector, where users in India and the United States reported that post pages hung, timelines stayed blank, and the app failed to refresh.

Downdetector tracked a sharp rise in reports over the hour. At 6.31 pm IST on Monday, the site logged 12 reports against a baseline of 13. By 7.30 pm IST, reports climbed to 42,845 against a baseline of 15, a jump that pointed to a broad disruption rather than routine glitches. The issue split on the India page listed the website at 54 per cent, the app at 33 per cent, then the feed or timeline at 14 per cent.

The signal reached the United States too. Downdetector’s US page showed the app leading complaints at 52 per cent, followed by feed or timeline at 21 per cent and the website at 17 per cent.

X’s status page showed no incident notice for February 16, even during the spike in user complaints. Deccan Chronicle verified the latest entries were in January 2026, and the page opened on a documentation index link, so the official log did not reflect a new outage at that time.

This followed what users called the biggest January incident. Downdetector showed more than 74,000 US reports at the peak, and reports spiked in the UK, India, and Canada too. Reuters had said X did not respond about the reason. Users reported Cloudflare connection errors, plus blank or failing feeds, and Cisco ThousandEyes flagged more than 600 X servers showing issues during the disruption. X’s Grok also went offline in that period, and an official cause did not appear in those reports.