X Challenges Govt’s Content Blocking in Karnataka High Court

X, formerly Twitter has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court challenging the Indian government’s use of Section 79(3)(b) of the Information Technology Act to block content. The company argues that this creates an illegal parallel system for content regulation and violates the Supreme Court’s 2015 Shreya Singhal judgment.

In its plea, X contends that the Supreme Court had clearly ruled that online content could only be blocked through a competent court order or under the structured mechanism of Section 69A of the IT Act. However, the government’s reliance on Section 79(3)(b) bypasses these legal safeguards, raising concerns about censorship and free speech.

The legal challenge comes amid increasing tensions between global tech platforms and the Indian government over content regulation and compliance with takedown requests. The government has often directed social media companies to remove posts deemed harmful to national security or public order, but X argues that such actions must follow a proper legal framework.

This is not the first time X has clashed with Indian authorities. The platform has previously criticized the government’s orders to block accounts and posts, citing freedom of expression concerns. Experts believe that the Karnataka High Court’s ruling in this case could have significant implications for how digital platforms operate in India.

The government has yet to respond to X’s petition, but legal experts suggest that this case could shape future debates on content moderation and regulatory power over social media in India. The hearing date is expected to be set soon.