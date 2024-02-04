World's Tallest Subrahmanya Idol To Come Up At Adoni

Kurnool: A 150-foot bronze idol of Swamy Subrahmanya is scheduled to be installed at Adoni at a cost of Rs.322 crores with a total budget of Rs.600 crores for the project. The project includes the construction of five temples on a 10-acre land allotted after the discussions with the local MLA Y Saiprasad Reddy. The temples of Kanipakam Vinayaka, Sabarimala Ayyappa, Murugan, Kasi Viswanatha Swamy and Jogulamba, representing various states in the country will be built at the site.

Organizer Rama Chaitanya highlighted that while the idol in Pattaya of Thailand is 144-foot tall and made of cement, the Swamy Subrahmanya idol in Adoni will be made of bronze, to make it a spiritual centre. Initially, the project started with two sculptors and was subsequently chosen to be a huge spiritual project with historical significance. He added that this would be the tallest idol in the world.