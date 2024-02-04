Top
Home » Nation

World's Tallest Subrahmanya Idol To Come Up At Adoni

Nation
DC Correspondent
4 Feb 2024 6:29 PM GMT
Worlds Tallest Subrahmanya Idol To Come Up At Adoni
x
The temples of Kanipakam Vinayaka, Sabarimala Ayyappa, Murugan, Kasi Viswanatha Swamy and Jogulamba, representing various states in the country will be built at the site. (Representative Image: Twitter)

Kurnool: A 150-foot bronze idol of Swamy Subrahmanya is scheduled to be installed at Adoni at a cost of Rs.322 crores with a total budget of Rs.600 crores for the project. The project includes the construction of five temples on a 10-acre land allotted after the discussions with the local MLA Y Saiprasad Reddy. The temples of Kanipakam Vinayaka, Sabarimala Ayyappa, Murugan, Kasi Viswanatha Swamy and Jogulamba, representing various states in the country will be built at the site.

Organizer Rama Chaitanya highlighted that while the idol in Pattaya of Thailand is 144-foot tall and made of cement, the Swamy Subrahmanya idol in Adoni will be made of bronze, to make it a spiritual centre. Initially, the project started with two sculptors and was subsequently chosen to be a huge spiritual project with historical significance. He added that this would be the tallest idol in the world.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Swamy Subrahmanya adoni andhra pradesh news andhra pradesh kurnool 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Kurnool 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X