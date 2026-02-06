US Puts 89 Indians on ‘Worst of the Worst’ Criminal Alien List

The United States Department of Homeland Security has publicly listed what they call “criminal illegal aliens” on a new website, titled “Worst of the Worst”. The list is made of immigrants who have been arrested and convicted, including 89 Indian nationals.

As per the information available on the website, the list includes names, photographs, crimes and nationalities of convicted individuals.

The website opens with a brief note stating, “The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is highlighting the worst of worst criminal aliens arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Under Secretary Noem's leadership, the hardworking men and women of DHS and ICE are fulfilling President Trump's promise and carrying out mass deportations - starting with the worst of the worst - including the illegal aliens you see here.”

“DHS has launched http://WOW.DHS.GOV so Americans can see the criminal illegal aliens we are arresting, their crimes, and the communities we removed them from. Yesterday, @ICEgov arrested more murderers, sex offenders, and drug traffickers from American communities,” the agency shared on X social media platform, announcing the launch of website.

Users can search for individuals using filters such as “Search Terms”, “Country of Origin”, and “State”, enabling searches by name, nationality or location.

According to the listings, Indian nationals on the website have been arrested and convicted for a range of offences, including sexual offence, rape, drug trafficking, larceny, DUI, hit and run, smuggling, fraud, robbery, assault, kidnap, money laundering, drug possession, domestic violence and one homicide.